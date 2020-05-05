Lincoln National Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2020 5:35 PM ETLincoln National Corporation (LNC)LNCBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.17 (+1.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.53B (+14.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LNC has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.