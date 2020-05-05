Tanker shares post broad losses as rates continue to fall sharply with oil prices rebounding, prompting a reversal of bullish sentiment and a new question from Hellenic Shipping News: Will tanker stocks crash as fast as they soared?

Citing Baltic Exchange data, Bloomberg reports the benchmark Middle East-China rate has dropped 19% to WS 59.75 for a tenth straight decline, equating to daily earnings of $55,586, down 23%.

Other major VLCC rates also declined, including those for routes from the Middle East to the U.S. Gulf and to Singapore, as well as West Africa to China.

Rates for Caribbean-U.S. Gulf Aframax tanker shipments slumped 27% to WS 122.50, biggest daily move for dirty tankers.

In clean tankers, Cross-Mediterranean rates plunged 37% to WS 245.63, a sixth straight decline and the biggest daily change for ships hauling refined products.