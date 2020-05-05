TiVo Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2020 5:35 PM ETTiVo Corporation (TIVO)TIVOBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (+214.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $165.94M (+4.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, TIVO has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.