Everest Re Group Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2020 5:35 PM ETEverest Re Group, Ltd. (RE)REBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.63 (-47.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.99B (+1.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.