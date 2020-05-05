Darling Ingredients Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2020 5:35 PM ETDarling Ingredients Inc. (DAR)
- Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.42 (+281.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $851.13M (+1.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, DAR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.