Waste Management (NYSE:WM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.93 (-1.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.73B (+0.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, WM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.