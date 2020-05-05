BTIG analyst Peter Saleh expects Texas Roadhouse (TXRH -2.1% ) to exit the current environment in a position of strength.

"Given the current sales trajectory, reopening pace and cash burn, we believe the company could achieve an operating cash neutral position by the end of May," forecasts Saleh.

He says recent sales trends have been encouraging with the -37% comp declines among the best seen in casual dining. Saleh is also optimistic that Texas Roadhouse can maintain at least 70% of its current to-go sales when dining rooms reopen.

On the TXRH balance sheet: "Texas Roadhouse ended the quarter with $230.6MM in cash and $190MM in debt. In April, the company burned about $30MM in cash and anticipates a $5MM weekly cash burn rate at the current sales trend of about 53% - 55% of historical average weekly sales. At this rate, we estimate Texas Roadhouse has 40 weeks of cash on the balance sheet."

BTIG has a Buy rating and price target of $78 on Texas Roadhouse. The PT reps more than 70% upside for shares.