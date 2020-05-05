Vulcan Materials Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2020 5:30 PM ETVulcan Materials Company (VMC)VMCBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.43 (-6.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.01B (+1.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VMC has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.