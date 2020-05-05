NuStar’s (NS +8.8% ) Q1 net loss of $148M, as compared to $29M in Q1 2019, includes $225M non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to its crude oil pipelines reporting unit.

Adjusted net income from continuing operations was $77M, up 167% Y/Y

Adjusted EBITDA is up 38% to $196M, while distributable cash flow was $122M, +81%

Distribution coverage ratio was 2.8x, and the Debt-to-EBITDA ratio was 3.73x

The company expects 2020 Adjusted EBITDA to be $665M - $735M, a decrease of less than 6% at the midpoint under its previous 2020 guidance.

NS expects strong contango uplift in its storage segment as a result of new business and favorable renewals to be more than offset by a decrease in gasoline and crude demand in pipeline segment.

Expects distribution coverage ratio for 2020 to be in the range of 1.6x to 1.8x

