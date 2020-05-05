Penske Automotive (NYSE:PAG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.68 (-45.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.16B (-7.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PAG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.