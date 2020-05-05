There's a lot going on in the food with industry right now with restaurants closed for dine-in, meat production throttled in the Midwest and consumers sticking with loaded pantries and freezers.

Wells Fargo checks in on the people gotta eat theme to remind that while direct COVID-related costs have been higher than expected so far and foodservice sales will stay weak throughout Q2, the long-term potential for food-at-home sales is huge amid the consumer paradigm shift.

"As the market toggles between risk-on/risk-off, Food continues to trade at sizable discounts vs. HPC (28%) and Beverages (15%), far wider than seen during downturns, and we maintain these gaps should narrow as COVID expenses moderate, oil prices/emerging markets weakness cloud the global outlook, and as an extended period for normalization benefits At-Home consumption," notes WF.