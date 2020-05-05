Uber, Lyft sued by California AG

In a suit filed in San Francisco, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra alleges that Uber (UBER +1.6% ) and Lyft (LYFT -0.1% ) have violated state law AB5 by continuing to consider their employees gig workers rather than employees.

If a court decides against the companies, the ride-share giants could face huge penalties and back pay to California drivers.

Uber and Lyft both recently said reclassifying drivers would hurt profitability.

The companies are struggling during the coronavirus pandemic with stay at home orders taking a bite out of ride-share demand.