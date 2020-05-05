Ahead of Thursday earnings, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) is sharply higher today, +5.7% , alongside some bullish commentary and one firm's price target hike.

Oppenheimer raised its target to $300 (though the company's quote is up $16.64 to $307.16 today) and maintained its Outperform rating.

And SunTrust Robinson Humphrey reiterated its Buy rating, though with lower estimates to reflect the weaker industry demand seen in April. Q1 is likely in line, the firm says, but it's cutting Q2 and full-year estimates. And it's trimmed its price target to $280 from $305.

In an update, Raymond James is maintaining its Market Perform rating, as it too expects meaningful near-term pressure on ad budgets.

Street analysts are Bullish overall, as are Seeking Alpha authors. It has a Quant Rating of Neutral.