UGI (NYSE:UGI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.52 (+6.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.5B (-4.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, UGI has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.