Advanced Energy Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2020 5:30 PM ETAdvanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS)AEISBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Advanced Energy (NASDAQ:AEIS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.65 (+12.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $307.46M (+118.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AEIS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.