Nexstar Media (NASDAQ:NXST) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.51 (+118.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.07B (+70.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, NXST has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.