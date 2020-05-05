Cars.com Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2020 5:30 PM ET
- Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.08 (-74.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $141.05M (-8.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CARS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.