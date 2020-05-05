Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (+9.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $55.69M (+15.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, WING has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 7 downward.