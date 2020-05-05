Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.22 (-56.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $870.39M (-8.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SBH has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.