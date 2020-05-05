Radware Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2020 5:30 PM ETRadware Ltd. (RDWR)RDWRBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (-16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $61.52M (+0.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RDWR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.