Atlantic Equities is reiterating its Overweight rating on Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR), and is the latest to give it a price target lift.

The firm raised its target to $600, from $472; that implies 16% upside. The move follows last Friday's Q1 earnings report where the company showed customer gains powered by broadband offerings.

That news resulted in price target increases from firms yesterday.

Atlantic has adjusted full-year estimates to reflect the company's defensive business model, and it says churn benefits are a key differentiator from cable competitors.

Meanwhile a higher target comes from Pivotal Research, which raised to $700 from $625 (36% upside implied). The company "blew away expectations" with its Q1 subscriber growth, and it's well positioned for any downturn. The firm expects healthy free cash flow growth and an acceleration in share repurchases.