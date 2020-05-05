MPLX (MPLX +0.9% ) reported Q1 net loss of $2.7B, compared to $503M as income in Q1 2019; includes non-cash impairment charges of $3.4B associated with Marcellus gathering and processing assets.

Adjusted EBITDA remains almost unchanged $1.3B

Generated $1B in net cash provided by operating activities, with distribution coverage of 1.44x

Amid current economic uncertainty, MPLX targets capex reduction of ~$700M to ~$1B, with growth capital spending to be reduced by over $600M to around $900M.

Also expects to defer certain expense projects to reduce forecasted annual operating expenses by ~$200M.

