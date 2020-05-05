Resideo Technologies Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2020 5:35 PM ETResideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI)REZIBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (-55.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.21B (-0.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, REZI has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.