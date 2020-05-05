Bio-Rad Labs Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2020 5:35 PM ETBio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO)BIOBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Bio-Rad Labs (NYSE:BIO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.57 (-4.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $545.7M (-1.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BIO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.