Avanos Medical Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2020 5:30 PM ETAvanos Medical, Inc. (AVNS)AVNSBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 (+6.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $175.15M (+6.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AVNS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.