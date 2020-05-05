Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (+60.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $228.19M (+13.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, WTRG has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.