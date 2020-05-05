CDW Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2020
- CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.38 (+11.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.38B (+10.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CDW has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.