Copa Holdings Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2020 5:35 PM ET By: Akanksha Bakshi
- Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.81 (-14.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $595.5M (-11.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CPA has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.