BioTelemetry Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2020 5:35 PM ETKoninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)PHGBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.43 (+2.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $112.9M (+8.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BEAT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.