Ligand Pharmaceuticals Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2020 5:35 PM ETLigand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND)LGNDBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.66 (-43.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $26.7M (-38.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LGND has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.