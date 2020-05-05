Freeport McMoRan (FCX +2.6% ) says it is cutting production in half at its Climax molybdenum mine in Colorado and may permanently close a New Mexico copper mine that has been temporarily shuttered due to COVID-19.

The Climax mine, which hold Freeport's largest molybdenum reserves, produced 17M lbs. of the material in 2019.

Freeport also is laying off 825 workers at its Chino mine in New Mexico, which was temporarily shuttered last month after three workers tested positive for the coronavirus.

The company, which operates the world's largest gold mine and second largest copper mine, says it has "not experienced a significant outbreak of the virus in our operations."