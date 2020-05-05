Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.68 (+7.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $36.74M (+102.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, RARE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.