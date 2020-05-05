Uber's (UBER +2.2% ) Dara Khosrowshahi has told staff that a layoff decision will come in the next two weeks, according to The Information sources.

Key quote: "Hope is not a strategy. We're not going to avoid hard decisions."

Last week, The Information reported that Khosrowshahi was considering cutting 20% or about 5,000 employees.

Yesterday, Uber's Middle Eastern subsidiary Careem laid off 31% of its workforce as the coronavirus pandemic takes its toll on core ride-share businesses. Uber Eats also announced exiting several smaller global markets representing 4% of the segment's EBITDA losses.