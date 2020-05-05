Square (NYSE:SQ) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (+18.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.3B (+165.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SQ has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 22 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 21 upward revisions and 0 downward.