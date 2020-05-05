Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 (-42.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $438.04M (-5.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BRKR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revision and 7 downward.