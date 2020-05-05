Wells Fargo keeps an Equal Weight rating on Six Flags Entertainment (SIX -6.3% ) on its view the current share price reflects recent liquidity actions and an assumption of a phased reopening in the second half of the year.

Analyst Tim Conder: "We continue to expect 2H20 revenues to be ~35% of normalized 2H19 levels, revenue to recover to 2019 levels in 2022, but Adj EBITDA to lag due to COVID-19 protocols and previously communicated Opex investments. Positively, company surveys indicate 50% of guests would return to parks today if open and 80% would come in 2020 if appropriate protective measures are adequately implemented."

WF says its price target of $17 on SIX implies a EV/EBITDA multiple of 11X and a free cash yield yield of 12% to the discounted 2022 estimate.