3D Systems Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2020 5:35 PM ET3D Systems Corporation (DDD)DDDBy: SA News Team
- 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.06 (+33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $137.96M (-9.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DDD has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.