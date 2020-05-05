Aspen Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2020 5:35 PM ETAspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN)AZPNBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Aspen (NASDAQ:AZPN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.67 (-30.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $141.24M (-4.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AZPN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revision and 4 downward