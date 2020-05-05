Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.11 (-320.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $326.98M (+40.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TWLO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward.