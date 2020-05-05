NuVasive Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2020 5:35 PM ETNuVasive, Inc. (NUVA)NUVABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.41 (-22.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $262.32M (-4.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NUVA has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.