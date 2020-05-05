MagnaChip Semiconductor Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2020 5:35 PM ETMagnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX)MXBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (+119.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $192M (+22.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.