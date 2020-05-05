Hillenbrand Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2020 5:35 PM ETHillenbrand, Inc. (HI)HIBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.39 (-38.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $647.77M (+39.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.