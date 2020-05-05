Eversource Energy Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2020 5:35 PM ETEversource Energy (ES)ESBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.01 (+4.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.38B (-1.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ES has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.