Fox News Media (FOX -2.7% , FOXA -2.8% ) has a new partnership with Spotify (SPOT +0.2% ) to distribute its podcasts on the audio streaming platform.

Fox's stable of podcast series are available on Spotify globally today; that means featuring more than 20 original series, including three to debut this month (The Trey Gowdy Podcast, The Proud American Podcast Series and FOX Top 5).

It also includes three nationally syndicated talk shows: The Brian Kilmeade Show, FOX Across America with Jimmy Failla and The Guy Benson Show.