Qiagen Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2020 5:35 PM ETQIAGEN N.V. (QGEN)QGENBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $342.71M (-1.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, QGEN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.