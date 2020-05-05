Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2020 5:35 PM ETIronwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD)IRWDBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (+119.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $78.62M (+14.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IRWD has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.