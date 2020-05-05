Though it's not clear if there is any plan in place for succession, the White House has told the members of the Coronavirus Task Force that the crisis group may be wound down in the coming weeks, the NYT reports. The administration could shift its focus to testing, therapeutics and a vaccine, an unnamed official said.

UPDATE 3:15PMET: VP Pence has confirmed to reporters that discussions are in place to wind down the task force

Companies like Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) are two of the companies in the news recently with products that many are holding out hope are successful in developing a therapy and vaccine, respectively.

Many states are lifting restrictions and guidelines, like in Texas and Georgia, while cases continue to rise. The NYT's case tracker showed that the NY Metro area, long considered the center of the epidemic, was showing a decline in new cases, while the rest of the U.S. continues to see an upward trajectory, with new cases growing at 2-4% per day.

The move comes after a recent internal document from the CDC showed an upwardly revised expectation for cases and deaths.