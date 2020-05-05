OraSure Technologies Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2020 5:35 PM ETOraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR)OSURBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.06 (-20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $29.48M (-2.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, OSUR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.