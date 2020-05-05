Diamondback Energy (FANG -3% ) says it needs is oil at just ~$30/bbl to consider bringing back curtailed crude production and fracking new wells.

The company is curbing production this month by 10%-15% and sending home most of its fracking crews for the rest of the quarter, and expects to end 2020 with more than 150 wells that were drilled but not completed.

When asked during Diamondback's earnings conference call what price was needed before the company returns to production, CEO Travis Stice said the company's top priority would be bringing back production that was choked back, then it would consider returning frack crews to tap supplies from wells that were drilled but never completed.

Many factors would be considered, "but you've got to have prices in the high-20s or low-30s before we kind of signal going back to work in an aggressive or even in a non-aggressive way," Stice said on the call.

Shares are lower despite reporting better than expected Q1 earnings and revenues, as investors may be focused on Diamondback's Q1 oil production beat coming in with capex running ~12% above Street estimates.