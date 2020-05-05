RealPage Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2020 5:35 PM ETRealPage, Inc. (RP)RPBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.42 (+5.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $277.54M (+18.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.